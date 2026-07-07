Camden County drivers hit with expensive car repairs after flash flooding

The Brief Flash flooding in Camden County left drivers stranded and caused major damage to cars and businesses Monday, July 6. Car shops are seeing a surge in flood-related repairs, with some repairs costing up to $12,000. Gov. Mikie Sherrill urged residents to report flood damage to help with federal aid requests.



Flash flooding after a morning downpour in Camden County left drivers stranded and businesses flooded, with car owners now facing expensive repairs, according to local auto shops and officials.

Flooding leaves drivers and businesses reeling in Camden County

What we know:

The heavy rain Monday brought nearly three inches of rain in just one hour, causing historic levels of flooding across Camden, according to officials.

"The damages are really extensive across Camden. We saw historic levels of flooding," said Michael Cherfane, operations manager for Elite Auto Service in Pennsauken.

Drivers were left stranded and several cars got stuck in the flood waters after attempting to drive through, Cherfane said. "The last 24 hours has been crazy here," said Cherfane.

Many of the cars around Elite Auto Service stalled after drivers tried to get through the water.

"The problem is a lot of people see water and they wanna drive as fast as they can through it and that’s not a good option," said Cherfane. "When you drive through it… it actually splashes the water up into the car and into the engine and that immediately ceases the engine," said Cherfane.

Flood-related repairs are now flooding local shops, and the costs can be steep. "There are a lot of big repairs that are about to come out of this storm," said Cherfane. "So it can be an expensive repair… a very expensive repair," said Cherfane. "Depending on what it is, it can be anywhere from 5..6.. to 12 thousand dollars on a vehicle," said Cherfane.

It’s not just drivers feeling the financial impacts. Businesses are also taking a hit.

Video from J-Y-M Market along Haddon Avenue in Camden showed water overflowing onto the front steps and a road closure sign floating away as the waters raged on.

What they're saying:

Gov. Mikie Sherrill visited Camden Tuesday to thank the Camden Fire Department for their swift work during the storm and issued a message to New Jersey residents impacted by flood damage. "We’re asking everyone to please report them to the office of emergency services that helps us with the calculations as we report and request help from FEMA and the federal government," said Sherrill.

As residents figure out their next steps, Camden Fire Chief Jesse Flax offered advice for drivers. "If you don’t know how deep it is? Don’t even attempt it," said Flax. "Even if you think it’s not that deep, it’s probably deeper than you think," said Flax.

The flooding has left many in Camden County dealing with the aftermath, from costly car repairs to damaged businesses, as cleanup and recovery continue.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many vehicles or businesses were affected in total, or when full recovery is expected.