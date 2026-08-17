Man in creepy mask sought for threatening, chasing people near City Hall

The Brief Police are searching for a masked man who terrorized several people near 15th and Chestnut Street early Wednesday, Aug. 12. The man threatened at least one person by asking, "Are you ready to die?" and chased others, according to investigators. Police believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to contact their tip line.



A masked man wearing a Halloween-style face mask confronted multiple people near City Hall early last Wednesday morning, asking one woman if she was "ready to die?" and chasing others, police said.

What we know:

Investigators say the incidents began around 5:18 a.m. at the intersection of 15th and Chestnut Street on Aug. 12. The suspect approached several people, appearing to antagonize them, according to police.

"He was able to accost a good many of people, most of which haven't come forward yet," Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said.

Police said the man was seen entering a Dunkin Donuts in the 1500 block of Chestnut Street at 5:20 a.m. but was refused service because of his mask and exited after showing erratic behavior.

Over a 15- to 16-minute period, surveillance cameras captured the man running up to people at several locations, including 15th Street and South Penn Square, 15th and Market Street, and outside Dilworth Plaza.

The suspect filmed himself with his cell phone during these incidents, according to police.

(Photos via Philadelphia Police Department)

Police said the suspect is described as a Black male, medium complexion, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build, and believed to be 16 to 20 years old.

He wore old art clothing and a distinctive ‘Chucky doll’ Halloween mask. At one point, he pulled down the mask, revealing a black face covering on the lower part of his face.

Police said there is no evidence that the suspect was armed but say when he approached one woman he has his cell phone in his left hand and he is holding his right hand behind his back when he asks her if she's "ready to die."

Only one victim has come forward so far. That person, a jogger, was confronted twice by the suspect; after the second threat, she ran, "screaming for help this entire time" and injured her leg, police said.

Officers say the man chased a man in a reflective safety vest but did not appear to catch or contact him.

Police believe social media may play a role in suspect's behavior

Investigators are exploring the possibility that the suspect’s actions could be linked to online trends. When asked if this was a trend, an official said,

"Well, people think they're doing all kinds of crazy stuff right on these social media sites, Tick tock and what have you. So... our intelligence unit... they're scouring social media to see if they come across this individual posting this online material," Smith said when asked if the incidents were part of some trend.

Police have released images and video of the mask and suspect and ask the public to call 215-686-TIPS if they have information or were victimized.

What's next:

Police say the suspect will face felony charges including terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and intimidation if apprehended.

Officials warned, "What I would tell would be offenders, don't. Don't do that stuff in the city of Philadelphia, because we'll find you. Trust me when I tell you this... we're not going to do our darnedest to try and locate this individual? You bet we are," Smith added.

What we don't know:

Police do not know the suspect’s identity or motive. It is unclear how many victims there are, as "most of which haven't come forward yet," according to officials.

Authorities also do not know if this was the only time the man acted or if there are additional incidents.