Funeral arrangements announced for off-duty Philly officer killed in double shooting

The Brief Alhassane Barry, 29, was killed in a double shooting outside an after-hours lounge early Sunday. Barry, an off-duty Philadelphia police officer, will be laid to rest on Monday morning. No arrests have been reported in the deadly double shooting.



Alhassane Barry, an off-duty Philadelphia police officer who was killed Sunday in a double shooting outside an after-hours lounge, will be laid to rest on Monday.

What we know:

A memorial service for Barry, 29, will be held Monday morning at the Fouta Islamic Center of Philadelphia on South 71st Street.

Barry will be buried at the Friends South Western Burial Ground in Upper Darby, according to a funeral announcement.

The backstory:

Barry, a two-year member of the Philadelphia Police Department, was killed in a double shooting outside an after-hours lounge on the 7200 block of Elmwood Avenue. A second man, 35, was also struck and remains in critical condition.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 29 shows the moments before and after the shooting. You can see several groups of people standing on the sidewalk as a police car drives by 7244 Elmwood Avenue. Not even 20 seconds later, a fight appears to break out, then you can see people running and ducking for cover.

After the shooting, the video shows an individual who law enforcement sources believe to be the shooter, in a mask, appearing to hold a gun, bend down to possibly pick something up and run away. Ten seconds later, police arrive.

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According to online records with the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections, the building has a history of violations dating back to 2021, and several inspections for a "nuisance property," most recently in January of this year.

Neighbors tell FOX 29 they have complained for years that it needs to be shut down. Less than three weeks ago, a 29-year-old woman was hit and killed crossing the street, moments after getting out of a rideshare.

"The girl not even two weeks ago got killed crossing the street from a driver that was in a stolen car, and it’s like when are they going to stop this place?" says Shaquilla Vargas, a neighbor.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported at this time, according to police.