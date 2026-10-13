Chester County man charged after bizarre stalking incident in grocery store parking lot

The Brief Michael Kent, 38, has been charged with stalking and harassment after prowling around a 20-year-old woman's car in the parking lot of a Delaware County grocery store. Investigators say Kent moved his car next to the victim's vehicle, waited for her to go into the store, place clean diapers on her windshield wipers, and moved his vehicle behind the victim's. The victim noticed the diapers and contacted a store employee to help her remove them before leaving the parking lot and calling police.



A Chester County man is accused of stalking and harassing a young woman in the parking lot of a local grocery store.

What we know:

Michael Kent, 38, was arrested last Friday in a parking lot of a business on the 300 block of Lincoln Highway on charges of stalking, harassment, and more.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Giant grocery store on Lincoln Highway after a 20-year-old woman reported seeing him move his vehicle from one spot to another directly next to the victim's vehicle.

When the woman entered the store, investigators say the suspect was captured on camera placing clean diapers on the victim's windshield wipers. He then moved his car to a parking space directly behind the victim's car and waited there until she returned.

Police say when the victim returned to her car and saw the diapers on her windshield wipers, she summoned a store employee to help her remove them. She left the parking lot and called police.

After the woman left the parking lot, police say Kent fled and was found by officers in his vehicle on the 300 block of Lincoln Highway.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not speculated on what Kent's possible intentions were by placing diapers on the victim's windshield wipers.

What you can do:

The Caln Township Police Department is asking anyone who believes they were targeted by Kent, or faced a similar situation, to reach out to investigators.