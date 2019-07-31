Prosecutors: 2 Pennsylvania constables charged for pipeline security work
Prosecutors say two Pennsylvania constables have been arrested for misusing their elected positions to work as "hired guns" for a natural gas pipeline.
Police catch runaway pig in Chester County
Police and the Brandywine Valley SPCA are hoping to reunite a lost pig with its rightful owner after he was found wandering the streets in Chester County.
Woman, 19, charged after video of alleged elder abuse was shared on social media
Authorities in Chester County, Pennsylvania have charged a woman in connection with a video that surfaced on social media allegedly showed her abusing an elderly woman.
DA: Man threatened to kill family, 'shoot up' Haverford College
Prosecutors say a Chester County man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened to kill his family and “shoot up” the Haverford College campus.