Crews battle 3-alarm fire at vacant Camden church; firefighter injured

Crews are on the scene after a massive fire broke out at a vacant church building in Camden on Sunday.

The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. at 7th Street and Kaighn Avenue.

The fire has also affected a neighboring community building

One firefighter has reportedly been injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

