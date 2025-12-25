Expand / Collapse search
Man charged with murdering Delaware woman on Christmas Eve

By
Published  December 25, 2025 3:22pm EST
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • A Delaware man was arrested for a fatal assault on Christmas Eve.
    • Dario Griner was charged with first-degree murder and possessing a deadly weapon.
    • The victim, a 68-year-old woman, has not been identified.

WILMINGTON, De. - Delaware police arrested a man accused of murdering a woman in Wilmington on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve attack

What we know:

Wilmington Police were called out to the 200 block of North Lincoln Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday, for reports of an assault.

When officers got there, they found a 68-year-old woman who had been attacked. Paramedics took her to the hospital in critical condition. She died at the hospital.

At the scene, officers found 50-year-old Dario Griner and took him into custody without incident.

Griner was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and multiple charges of possession of a deadly weapon. He's being held on $563,000 bail.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say what might have led to the attack. 

The victim has not yet been identified, and it's not clear what connection, if any, she and Griner had.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Wilmington Police Department.

