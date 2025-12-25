Man charged with murdering Delaware woman on Christmas Eve

article

The Brief A Delaware man was arrested for a fatal assault on Christmas Eve. Dario Griner was charged with first-degree murder and possessing a deadly weapon. The victim, a 68-year-old woman, has not been identified.



Delaware police arrested a man accused of murdering a woman in Wilmington on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve attack

What we know:

Wilmington Police were called out to the 200 block of North Lincoln Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday, for reports of an assault.

When officers got there, they found a 68-year-old woman who had been attacked. Paramedics took her to the hospital in critical condition. She died at the hospital.

At the scene, officers found 50-year-old Dario Griner and took him into custody without incident.

SUGGESTED: Delaware State trooper killed in DMV shooting identified

Griner was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and multiple charges of possession of a deadly weapon. He's being held on $563,000 bail.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say what might have led to the attack.

The victim has not yet been identified, and it's not clear what connection, if any, she and Griner had.