South Philly crash damages business, home on Christmas Eve

The Brief A car crashed into a business, a home and several vehicles in South Philadelphia on Thursday. One woman said her home was damaged so badly, that her front door was jammed shut. The community has had safety concerns over the street. The area was part of the city's Vision Zero Project, designed to decrease crashes.



Police are investigating a crash on the 1100 block of South 47th Street in Southwest Philly on Christmas. The crash damaged a business, a home and several vehicles on the street.

"This screeching sound, this boom and then everything kind of crumbling and the glass all breaking," said Gretchen Elise Walker.

Walker’s home was damaged so badly she said the front door was jammed shut.

"Last night, until 4 o’clock, we were boarding up the interior to block access to our property, just to be safe. Right now I’m looking for a contractor ASAP to board it up," Walker said.

Those in the neighborhood said that this incident highlights a major concern that they have with the layout of the street.

According to the city website, the street was a part of the Vision Zero Project, and was changed in August.

The project converted the former two-lane road to a one-way, with a new southbound, separated bike lane and speed tables.

According to the Project, the changes were meant to reduce crashes.

"I’m not sure that the solution they came up with really has been productive as we see right now," said Walker.

What we don't know:

Based on the video, the driver did leave the scene. Police have not confirmed whether they've been able to track down the driver.

Those in the neighborhood said nobody was seriously hurt.