Crews working to put out large duplex fire in Bordentown

Fire crews are working to put out a large fire that sources say broke out in Burlington County Sunday.

According to sources, a fire broke out at a duplex on West 3rd Street in Bordentown Sunday afternoon.

Everyone was asked to evacuate the premises. The number of injuries are unknown at this time.

Multiple water lines have been established for what sources have claimed is now a third alarm fire.

More information will be released as it becomes available.



