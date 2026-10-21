Delaware 2026 midterm election: Key dates and deadlines, early voting details

The Brief The general election is on Nov. 3. Early voting in Delaware begins on Oct. 22 and continues through Nov. 1. Delaware voters have plenty of options to cast their ballots.



We’re just two weeks away from the 2026 midterm elections. Delaware has one of its two U.S. Senate seats, its only seat in the House and dozens of state-level

Early voting in Delaware begins later this week. Here’s everything you need to know about casting your ballot in the midterms.

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First, if you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote in Delaware, it’s worth noting that all eligible voters are registered to vote when they go to the DMV. So if you’ve been there recently, you’re likely registered.

If you’re still unsure, you can check the status of your Delaware voter registration online on the state’s website here . All you need to do is put in your first and last name, your birthdate and your Delaware driver’s license or state ID number.

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Registering to vote in Delaware

If you’re not registered, unfortunately the deadline to register in time for the midterms has already passed. But, if you want to get a leg up for the next election, you have several options.

Delaware voters can register online here . Just fill out the prompts with your information. All Delaware residents who are U.S. citizens and 18 or older are eligible to register.

You can also fill out and submit a paper application. You can fill one out at a Department of Elections office. Or you can download one here , fill it out at home and mail it to the Department of Elections, or call an elections office to request they send you a registration form in the mail.

Once you confirm you’re registered, you’re ready to vote. And you can start casting your ballot this week.

Early voting in Delaware starts on Oct. 22 and continues through Nov. 1. There is no early voting on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Once early voting starts, you’ll be able to vote at any polling station in your home county.

Early voting polling stations are open:

Oct. 22–Oct. 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 28–Nov. 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*No early voting on Oct. 25

Delaware does not have universal voting by mail. However, some voters can still request an absentee ballot, like those in the military, people who are temporarily living outside the U.S. and the disabled.

If you qualify, you can fill out a request form and submit it to receive your ballot in the mail.You have until Friday, Oct. 30 to request an absentee ballot in the mail. From then until Monday, Nov. 2 at noon, you can still get your absentee ballot at the Department of Elections.

Of course, you can vote on Election Day, Nov. 3. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Unlike early voting though, when you can go to any location in your county, on Election Day, you have a pre-assigned polling location.

You can find your local polling place on the same website where you can check your voter registration here , or through the state’s interactive map here .

Early voting period: Oct. 22–Nov. 1 (No early voting on Oct. 25)

Absentee ballot application deadline: Oct. 30

DOE’s deadline for issuing absentee ballots: Nov. 2 at 12 p.m.

Absentee ballot return deadline: Nov. 3 by poll close at 8 p.m.

Election Day: Nov. 3