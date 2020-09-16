Delaware GOP Senate candidate defends controversial Ginsburg meme
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke defended the posting of the meme on Tuesday and added that it was only removed because she received death threats.
Progressive newcomer defeats Delaware state Senate leader in primary election
A political newcomer campaigning on a progressive platform has defeated the leader of Delaware’s state Senate in a Democratic primary.
Transgender activist wins Delaware state senate primary
Sarah McBride, a transgender activist, won a Democratic state Senate primary in Delaware on Tuesday.
Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, incumbent governor, win state's Democratic primary
Gov. John Carney and U.S. Sen. Chris Coons have easily beaten back challenges to win their Democratic primaries in Delaware.