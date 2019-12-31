Final Pa. county OKs new paper-trail voting system
A decision by Dauphin County to buy new paper-trail voting systems means all 67 Pennsylvania counties have taken action under a state law that helps fund the upgrades, per Gov. Tom Wolf's administration.
The history behind Iowa as the first presidential caucus
In just over a month on Feb. 3, Iowans will gather as they do every four years on what is usually a frigid cold night, to take part in the nation’s first presidential caucus.
Murphy signs legislation to restore voting rights to some convicts
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation restoring voting rights to convicts who are out of prison on parole or probation.
Another lawsuit targets Philadelphia voting machines
Pennsylvania faces another lawsuit over its certification of a voting machine bought by Philadelphia and that was at the center of an undercount in one county's election last month.
Philadelphia voting machines challenged in federal court
A federal court is being asked to force Pennsylvania to rescind its certification of a voting machine by Philadelphia ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
Pa. Supreme Court rules Marsy's Law votes won't be counted
Pennsylvania's highest court ruled on the eve of balloting Monday that state elections officials will not count or certify the results of a voter referendum on a victims' rights constitutional amendment.
Bill could usher Pennsylvania elections into new era
Fast-tracked legislation negotiated behind closed doors could usher in some advancement to Pennsylvania election laws that critics say are hugely outdated.