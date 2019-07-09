Dems want Acosta to quit for role in Jeffrey Epstein plea deal

article

A growing collection of congressional Democrats say President Donald Trump's labor secretary should resign because of his role in a 2008 plea deal that let a billionaire financier escape prison time for alleged sex crimes.

Among the Democrats calling Tuesday for Alexander Acosta to resign were Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a 2020 presidential candidate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday night that Acosta should step aside.

Jeffrey Epstein is accused of paying underage girls for massages and molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York.

Acosta was a federal prosecutor in South Florida when he was involved in a secret 2008 plea deal that let Epstein avoid federal charges.

That investigation involved at least 40 teenage girls. The agreement allowed him to avoid a possible life sentence.

Epstein was charged in New York on Monday in a new federal indictment accusing him of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

