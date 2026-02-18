Bird flu cases suspected in Canadian geese near Gloucester County lake

article

Officials in Gloucester County are monitoring several presumed cases of bird flu in Canadian geese near Alcyon Lake and similar reports in other parts of the county, according to a press release.

What we know:

Health officials believe that the presumed cases of bird flu suggest the virus is circulating in wildlife and domesticated birds, according to a press release.

"Public awareness and precautionary measures are essential to mitigate the impact of Bird Flu for both agriculture and public health," officials said.

Why you should care:

Officials say the public health risk from the current presence of Bird Flu in Gloucester County is low.

However, officials warn that people who work with birds, poultry or cows are at a higher risk.

The best way to protect yourself and loved ones from Bird Flu is to avoid exposure, including direct contact with birds or other animals that you suspect are infected.

Signs of Bird Flu, according to public health officials, are: fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, and, in severe cases, respiratory distress.