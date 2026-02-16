18-year-old dies in police pursuit of stolen vehicle in Montgomery County

article

The Brief Police say an 18-year-old was driving a stolen vehicle when it fatally crashed. They were reportedly fleeing from police at the time. Three other passengers were injured.



A police pursuit took a deadly turn when the fleeing vehicle crashed in Montgomery County this weekend.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police say a vehicle fled when they attempted a traffic stop on Route 422 in Limerick Township early Saturday morning.

A pursuit ensued until the vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier on the side of the road.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three male passengers, ages 19 and 20, were all transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Dig deeper:

The vehicle, a Kia Soul with PA registration LWP6138, was reported stolen by the registered owner at 7 a.m. Saturday.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased driver, along with the conditions of the three passengers have yet to be released.

Police have also not said if any charges will be announced.