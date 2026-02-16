18-year-old dies in police pursuit of stolen vehicle in Montgomery County
LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A police pursuit took a deadly turn when the fleeing vehicle crashed in Montgomery County this weekend.
What we know:
Pennsylvania State Police say a vehicle fled when they attempted a traffic stop on Route 422 in Limerick Township early Saturday morning.
A pursuit ensued until the vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier on the side of the road.
The driver, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three male passengers, ages 19 and 20, were all transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Dig deeper:
The vehicle, a Kia Soul with PA registration LWP6138, was reported stolen by the registered owner at 7 a.m. Saturday.
What we don't know:
The identity of the deceased driver, along with the conditions of the three passengers have yet to be released.
Police have also not said if any charges will be announced.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Pennsylvania State Police.