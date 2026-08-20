Eagles September ticket prices among NFL's steepest: Here's how much

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The Brief Eagles tickets are among the most expensive in the NFL this September, averaging $523 per seat. Early-season prices are fueled by high-profile matchups, including a $523 home game against the Washington Commanders. Fans can save up to 50% or more by waiting for later games.



If you’re planning to catch the Eagles in action this September, be prepared to open your wallet.

Eagles fans are facing one of the biggest ticket bills in the NFL to kick off the season, according to a new SeatPick analysis.

September surge

By the numbers:

The data reveals that Eagles tickets in September are averaging $523 per seat, making them the fifth most expensive team. That price tag is about 35% higher than the league-wide September average of $386 across all 48 games.

The high demand to see the Birds fly early in the season places them in the top tier of NFL pricing. The only teams with steeper average September tickets are the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and New England Patriots.

Top 5 Most Expensive NFL Teams for September

Buffalo Bills: $726 Detroit Lions: $680 Chicago Bears: $626 New England Patriots: $605 Philadelphia Eagles: $523

Some specific September matchups featuring the Eagles are helping to drive up these averages:

September 13: The clash against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field comes with an average price tag of $523.

September 28: The away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field is one of the most expensive individual matchups in the entire league, averaging $696.

When to save

What you can do:

While September presents a pricey hurdle, patience could pay off for fans looking for a more budget-friendly game day experience.

For those willing to wait, the November 1 matchup where Philadelphia faces off against the Washington Commanders offers significant savings. Tickets for that game are averaging $281 per seat, nearly half the cost of the September average.

The most economical option currently available comes at the tail end of the regular season. Eagles fans can catch the team taking on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 10, 2027, with tickets averaging just $225.

Not the priciest!

Big picture view:

While Eagles fans are paying a premium, they aren't alone. The ultimate NFL ticket splurge this month belongs to the Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills game on September 17, which is averaging a staggering $1,137 per ticket.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Arizona Cardinals are offering the league’s most budget-friendly experience, with September tickets averaging just $202, less than half the price of a typical Eagles game.