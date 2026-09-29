Uber driver recounts deadly shooting of 19-year-old rider in Overbrook: 'I was so scared'

The Brief Khalil Hoskins was shot and killed while getting into a rideshare vehicle on September 23 on Wynnewood Road in Overbrook, police say. The Uber driver who witnessed the shooting is now speaking out, describing his ordeal and ongoing trauma. Police have not yet found the shooters and the driver is seeking help after losing his only source of income.



The Uber driver in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Khalil Hoskins is sharing his account of the event.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened just before 3:00 a.m. on September 23 on the 800 block of Wynnewood Road in Overbrook, leaving Hoskins dead and the street covered in shell casings.

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The driver, who does not want to be identified, describes a terrifying escape and is now coping with the aftermath, saying he cannot afford a rental car after police took his vehicle as evidence.

What they're saying:

The Uber driver said he saw flashes and heard gunshots as his window was shattered during the attack, prompting him to speed away from the scene.

"That's when I looked down at my window and I see two guys coming and they were running fast, and they were hitting my car, and I hear the shots so my instinct was gas pedal," he said. According to the driver, he drove for ten or eleven blocks without stopping until he saw police at 52nd, where he explained what happened.

In the chaos, the driver's car was shot multiple times, with tires, brakes and the back of the car damaged, according to the driver. The driver's car has since been taken by police as evidence.

The Uber driver said he is deeply shaken and struggling with fear and sleepless nights.

"I was so scared. That's what I told the cops. I drove off so fast," said the driver. "I didn't stop at lights. I didn't stop at stop sign. I was just kind of driving. Were you afraid for your life? Yes, absolutely. I didn't know if they're gonna come behind me or what. I just accelerated as fast as I can for ten or eleven blocks," he said.

He described how the victim's phone ended up in his back seat and explained that he informed someone on the other end about the shooting.

"He was on the phone with a girl. His phone was still on speakerphone, so I grabbed the phone and said to the person you were talking to just got shot," the driver said.

Impact on driver's life and support sought

The Uber driver said he had a van with tools stolen about a year and a half ago when he was working as a contractor, which led him to drive for Uber.

Now, after losing his only car, he has no way to support his wife and children.

"This was my only way of surviving, so when this happened, what do I do next?" he said. "I need help honestly. I'm in a situation where there's nothing I can do and I don't know what to do honestly."

He is working on setting up a GoFundMe to cover lost income and get a replacement vehicle, and further information on donating will be shared when available.

Why you should care:

The still-unresolved case highlights not only the dangers faced by rideshare drivers in Philadelphia, but also the personal aftermath for individuals caught in acts of violence.

The driver believes his quick action may have saved his life, saying, "I keep thinking if I would have had the car in park, I'd probably would have died because new cars if they are in park, you can't shift into drive with the doors open. It's a safety feature. They shot out my tires and my brakes and the back of the car where my head is at."

What we don't know:

The shooters remain unidentified and are still on the run. Police have not released any suspect details, and the investigation is ongoing.

FOX 29 has reached out to Uber for a statement on the matter and is waiting to hear back.