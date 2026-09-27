Nor'easter brings chilly rain and flooding to the shore before clearing Monday

The Brief A massive nor’easter caused widespread coastal flooding and power outages from Nova Scotia to West Virginia, though conditions began improving Sunday evening. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, about 700 Atlantic City Electric customers remained without power after crews restored service to more than 28,200 affected customers. Most outages are expected to be restored by Sunday night or Monday, as lighter winds and diminishing rain give way to warmer, drier weather later in the week.



A massive nor'easter that stretched roughly 800 miles wide from Nova Scotia to West Virginia caused widespread coastal flooding and power outages across the region over the weekend, though conditions began to improve Sunday evening as rainfall and winds tapered off.

As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Atlantic City Electric reported that approximately 700 customers remained without power across its service area. Utility crews have restored service to more than 28,200 customers, accounting for 97% of those impacted since the storm began.

Power restoration continues as storm damage eases

What's next:

While power is expected to be restored to most customers Sunday night, some outages will persist into Monday due to storm damage and localized flooding, according to the utility company. In low-lying areas, standing floodwaters and road closures continue to restrict utility crews from reaching damaged electrical equipment.

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Regional weather forecasts indicate precipitation will gradually diminish overnight, leaving only isolated spotty showers before rain leaves the area entirely by Monday afternoon. Lower wind speeds on Sunday evening helped temper coastal flooding levels—even during high tide—and wind speeds are projected to remain light through Monday.

Atlantic City Electric's Emergency Response Organization remains active, with personnel working around the clock to address remaining outages safely, the company said Sunday.

Following a chilly start to the week, weather conditions across the region are expected to improve, with dry weather and a warming trend forecast by the middle to end of the week, according to a FOX 29 weather report.

What you can do:

Customers experiencing outages or encountering downed power lines are advised to keep their distance and report incidents at 800-833-7476 or click here.