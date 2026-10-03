1 killed as pickup goes airborne, slams into U-Haul in Havertown crash: 14 injured

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The Brief One person was killed and more than a dozen were injured in a wild crash in Havertown on Saturday. Video shows a pickup truck becoming airborne before crashing into multiple vehicles and a U-Haul truck. Police said the pickup driver suffered a medical emergency



One person was killed, and more than a dozen others were injured after a massive crash in Havertown on Saturday, according to police.

Video provided by Havertown Cafe shows a pickup truck becoming airborne as it crossed the Smoothie King parking lot before crashing into several vehicles and a U-Haul truck.

Deadly Havertown crash

What we know:

The crash happened just after noon Saturday, at West Chester Pike and Eagle Road in Havertown, according to police.

The video shows the end of the crash, where a pickup truck is seen going airborne, before slamming into a U-Haul truck and flipping upside down. Video from outside Havertown Cafe shows staff running outside to see what happened after the crash across the street. Video inside the restaurant showed many customers rushing to the window after witnessing the crash.

Crash spanned two miles

By the numbers:

The pickup truck driver was killed in the crash and another 14 were injured, Haverford Police Chief John Viola confirmed to FOX 29's Brittany Wier.

According to Viola, the pickup driver, identified only as a man in his 60s, was suffering a medical emergency. Other drivers reported the pickup driving erratically before the crash.

The crash, police said, involved 14 cars in total and spanned two miles of West Chester Pike.

No pedestrians were injured in the crash.

Dig deeper:

The crash happened during Haverford Township Day, when the area was already heavily congested.

What we don't know:

None of the victims have been publically identified. Officials have also not confirmed the severity of the other's injuries.

What's next:

West Chester Pike reopened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, after being closed for hours while crews investigated.