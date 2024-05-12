Ohio police officer ‘ambushed’, shot and killed: reports

article

A manhunt was underway Sunday near Cleveland, Ohio , after a police officer was reportedly shot and killed overnight.

Local media reported the Euclid Police Department said its officers were called to a neighborhood for a disturbance Saturday night.

While they were investigating, "a gunman ambushed an officer, striking him with gunfire," the Euclid Police statement reads.

The officer was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

The officer reportedly was a military veteran who had been on the force for less than two years. His name was not yet given.

Several law enforcement agencies were still looking for the suspect early Sunday, who has been identified as 24-year-old Deshawn Anthony Vaughn.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.