Wells Fargo warns customers about bank imposter scams: 5 steps to protect yourself

The Brief Scammers are posing as bank employees using caller ID spoofing. They may claim there is suspicious activity and ask for personal or payment information. Wells Fargo says customers should never share PINs, passwords or one-time codes.



Wells Fargo is warning customers about a growing scam in which fraudsters pretend to be bank employees in an attempt to steal money or sensitive account information.

How the scam works

According to Wells Fargo, scammers may call, text or email victims claiming there is "suspicious activity" on their account.

The call may appear legitimate because criminals can use spoofing technology to make it look like the call is coming from the bank.

Scammers may then ask victims to:

Provide personal information such as PINs or passwords

Share one-time access codes

Send money to "reverse a transfer" or "protect" their account

Mail a debit card or give it to a courier

Wells Fargo says these requests are red flags .

5 steps to avoid bank imposter scams

1. Don’t rely on caller ID

Caller ID can be spoofed, meaning the number displayed may not actually be from your bank.

2. Don’t share private account information

Wells Fargo says its employees will not call customers to ask for PINs, passwords or one-time access codes.

3. Ignore requests to send money

The bank says it will never ask customers to send money to fix a problem, reverse a transfer or protect funds.

4. Don’t approve transactions you didn’t initiate

If you receive a one-time access code for a transaction you didn’t start, do not share or use the code.

5. Hang up and contact the bank directly

If something feels suspicious, hang up and contact your bank using the number on the back of your card or the official website or mobile app.

How to report a scam

Customers who believe they may have shared sensitive information or sent money to someone posing as Wells Fargo should contact the bank immediately at 1-800-869-3557.

Why you should care:

Bank imposter scams are part of a broader rise in phishing and spoofing schemes targeting consumers nationwide. Financial institutions and law enforcement agencies continue to urge customers to verify communications directly before sharing any personal information.