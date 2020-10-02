Mother pleads for hit-and-run driver to turn themselves in

A Folcroft mother is pleading with a hit-and-run driver to turn themselves in after her daughter was injured.

Surveillance video captured the moment the car hit 17-year-old Haleigh Kehner on Chester Pike on Sept. 25 around 11:30 p.m.

"The whole way to CHOP I just kept saying please let my baby be okay, please let my baby be okay," her mom, Cynthia Dahl, said.

Haleigh suffered a broken nose and some serious bruises and scrapes.

Cynthia says Heleigh was with her friend Leah, heading to her home. She says where she crossed there isn't a crosswalk there and admits her daughter knows better.

Advertisement

"It was an accident, accidents happen but they just kept right on going and they hit her right in the middle of the car they had to have known that they hit a child," she said.

The quality of the video makes it hard to get a description of the striking car. Police believe there could be damage to the front bumper, grille, hood windshield and passenger side front headlight.

Cynthia just hopes the driver does the right thing.

"I can admit my daughter was in the wrong please admit that you were in the wrong and you left my kid just laying there you didn't know if she was alive or dead," she said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!