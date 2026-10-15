Fatal crash at 19th and Lombard Center City prompts calls for traffic reforms

The Brief Residents say frequent lane changes and speeding make 19th and Lombard Streets a hotspot for collisions. Zoe Schemm was killed in a crash at the intersection in September Cyclists and pedestrians avoid Lombard Street due to safety fears, claiming aggressive driving endangers everyone.



For cyclists, pedestrians, and residents navigating Center City, the intersection of 19th and Lombard Streets is a stretch to be feared.

Frequent lane changes, speeding vehicles, and a history of collisions have turned the corridor into a hotspot for danger. Now, following a fatal crash in September, community members are demanding immediate traffic-calming measures.

19th and Lombard street dangers

What they're saying:

For local cyclists, Lombard Street is often avoided altogether. Christine Collins says she only travels the route to visit family—and even then, she refuses to ride in the street.

"Lombard is one of those streets I’m most afraid of biking on because everyone is changing lanes, so not looking for pedestrians, or people on bikes, or scooters whatever," Collins said. "I’m kind of known in general for terrorizing pedestrians on sidewalks because I’m so afraid of biking on this street."

Fellow cyclist Breanne Rosario echoes those safety concerns, noting that aggressive driving makes even stopped positions precarious.

"I always gotta be careful," Rosario said. "The cars are always speeding and even if they’ll have a red light or something like that, they might not even fully stop. Or I’ll be in the crosswalk stopped waiting and they’ll like come right [and] inch up to you. It’s like I could still probably get hit if they didn’t stop quick enough—everyone is always speeding here."

Frustration Boils Over Online

Why you should care:

The danger isn't just felt by people on two wheels. Residents say vehicle accidents are a regular occurrence, a frustration recently highlighted on the Rittenhouse Square Neighborhood Facebook page.

Following a crash at the intersection this week, one frustrated resident posted online:

"Another accident at 19th and Lombard just now… What else has to happen for traffic slowing systems on Lombard to get put in place?!!? This is beyond frustrating…"

Remembering Zoe Schemm

The backstory:

The urgency behind these calls for change is rooted in tragedy. A makeshift memorial now sits at the intersection to honor 26-year-old Zoe Schemm, a teacher at Belmont Charter in Mantua.

Back in September, Schemm was struck and killed by a car at the intersection while crossing Lombard Street to catch a bus.

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Kayvon Pourmirzaie, who lives directly on Lombard with his family, says the fatality has shifted how neighbors navigate their own streets.

"That has made us really conscientious while we’ve been walking in our stroller with our baby—right, looking left and right, not even trusting a green light or 'go,'" Pourmirzaie said.

While Pourmirzaie loves city living and the recent improvements made to the area, he believes much more needs to be done to slow drivers down, suggesting that automated solutions like traffic enforcement cameras should be considered.

"Listen, technology can help; it helps with public safety, helps with traffic control, so I think those are things that should definitely be looked into," Pourmirzaie said.

As residents continue to advocate for solutions—whether through speed bumps, cameras, or enhanced street design—the community is left asking how many close calls and tragedies it will take before meaningful safety changes arrive on Lombard Street.