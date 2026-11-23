The Brief The Pennsylvania Department of Health says an unvaccinated Centre County resident who tested positive for measles has died. It is the state's ninth measles-associated death reported in 2026. Pennsylvania has confirmed 1,638 measles cases across 46 counties so far this year, according to the department.



An unvaccinated Centre County resident who tested positive for measles has died, marking Pennsylvania's ninth measles-associated death this year, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the measles vaccine at a health module in Chapultepec Park during a mass vaccination campaign launched by the Ministry of Health in response to the increase in measles cases in Mexico City on February 8, 2026. ( Expand

9th measles-associated death

What we know:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) said the unvaccinated Centre County resident tested positive for measles and died. The department reported the death to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and added it to the state's online measles dashboard.

In previous announcements, DOH has said it will not release details that could identify the person who died, such as age, citing state privacy laws.

A death is considered "measles-associated" under DOH's definition when it occurs within 30 days of symptom onset in a person with clinical evidence of measles and a positive lab test, and is not caused by an unrelated event.

Related article

Over 1,600 cases in PA

By the numbers:

The state has now confirmed 1,638 measles cases across 46 counties in 2026, according to DOH. That is up from 1,589 cases the department reported on Nov. 18, when it announced the state's eighth death, in Clinton County.

With the Centre County death, the nine confirmed deaths involve residents of Lancaster (3), Jefferson (2), Centre (1), Clinton (1), Mifflin (1) and Montour (1) counties.

The outbreak has led to 330 hospitalizations, and fewer than 1% of cases have been in vaccinated people.

Featured article

PA leads US in measles cases

Big picture view:

Pennsylvania has reported more measles cases and deaths than any other state this year.

Nationwide, 5,838 confirmed measles cases had been reported in the U.S. this year as of Nov. 19, according to the CDC's weekly update. That is more than 2.5 times the 2,289 cases reported in all of 2025, and the highest annual total since 1991.

Cases have been reported in 47 jurisdictions, including New Jersey, New York City, New York State, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The CDC said 96% of this year's cases are linked to outbreaks, with 43 new outbreaks reported in 2026.

The CDC currently lists six measles deaths nationally this year and says that number is subject to change. Pennsylvania alone has now reported nine. Outside Pennsylvania, New York has reported one measles-associated death and Wisconsin two.

What they're saying:

"Getting vaccinated remains the best protection against the measles virus," the Department of Health said in its release, noting the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles for life after two doses.