The Brief Two men were killed, and two others were injured in four separate shootings in Philadelphia between Saturday night and Sunday morning. A 45-year-old man died after a shooting near LOVE Park where a 21-year-old man approached officers and led them to the victim; hours later, another man was fatally shot. A 38-year-old man is in critical condition after returning fire during a possible robbery, and a 22-year-old man is stable after an altercation.



Two men are dead, and two others are hospitalized following four separate shootings across Philadelphia between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Fatal shooting near LOVE Park

Officers working the Christmas Village Detail heard a gunshot Saturday night while near LOVE Park on the 1500 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Shortly afterward, a 21-year-old man approached the officers, told them he had shot someone who tried to rob him, and led them to the victim near 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Officers found the 45-year-old victim unresponsive and rushed him to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The shooting remains under investigation.

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Morning homicide

Police responded to a shooting on the 1900 block of South Salford Street early Sunday morning. Medics transported the male victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the motive remains unknown.

Man returns fire during possible robbery

A 38-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in a parking lot shortly after midnight Sunday.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of North Woodstock Street just after midnight for a report of a person with a gun and a shooting. They found the victim with gunshot wounds to his forehead, right ear, and left arm, and immediately transported him to Temple University Hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim told police an unknown man shot him during a possible robbery. The victim, who holds a valid license to carry a firearm, said he returned fire. An unknown man and woman fled the scene before officers arrived.

No arrests have been made.

Altercation leads to shooting

Officers were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue around 11:16 p.m. for reports of gunfire and recovered ballistic evidence at the scene. A short time later, a 22-year-old man arrived by private vehicle at Episcopal Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm. He was listed in stable condition.

Police said the shooting appears to have stemmed from an argument and physical altercation with unknown men. Investigators are looking for two men dressed in black who were seen in a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Honda.

No arrests have been made.