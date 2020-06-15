Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Center City apartment building

article

Firefighters battled a two-alarm at a Center City apartment building early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 1200 block of Spruce Street Monday, about 4:10 a.m.

Officials say heavy smoke and flames were bursting from windows of the building.

It didn’t take long before a second alarm was called.

According to authorities, occupants of the building were evacuated without issue. One person was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

SEPTA buses were eventually brought in to help those displaced have a place of shelter. The Red Cross was called to help occupants of the building.

Firefighters battled nearly two hours to knock down the bulk of the fire down.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

