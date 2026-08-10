Plans for $200M sports stadium in King of Prussia face grant setback

The Brief Upper Merion supervisors plan to build a $200 million sports stadium in King of Prussia, converting a vacant 17-acre office park into a multi-use sports and concert venue. The project faces an early bump after losing a $20 million state grant, forcing organizers to seek new funding and recruit pro teams for the proposed site. Project leaders tell FOX 29 that they plan to attract a minor league baseball team and a professional women’s soccer team.



Upper Merion supervisors plan to build a $200 million sports stadium in King of Prussia, converting a vacant 17-acre office park into a multi-use sports and concert venue.

The project faces an early bump after losing a $20 million state grant, forcing organizers to seek new funding and recruit pro teams for the proposed site, according to FOX 29 reporting.

What we know:

Despite the grant rejection for the current funding cycle, project organizers say they remain committed to identifying alternative funding sources to move the project forward.

As proposed, the development centered in Montgomery County's largest office park would feature a 7,500-seat multipurpose stadium.

Project leaders tell FOX 29 that they plan to attract a minor league baseball team and a professional women’s soccer team. In addition to sporting events, the venue would be designed to host concerts, festivals, graduations and community gatherings.

Local officials estimate the complex could generate 3,000 new jobs while helping reenergize commercial corridors left underutilized by post-pandemic shifts in remote work. The site sits near existing entertainment anchors, including the King of Prussia Mall, Topgolf and the Netflix House development.

What they're saying:

While no sports franchises have officially signed on to use the stadium, local residents have expressed enthusiasm for a suburban sports option that eliminates the need to travel into downtown Philadelphia.

"Trying to get all the way to Philly sometimes to go to that stadium, get in there in the traffic and then trying to get out…having something closer to home would be really convenient," one area resident said, noting the suburban venue would offer easier access for local families.

Township officials maintain that surrounding road infrastructure is well-equipped to handle stadium traffic and expect to announce updated financing strategies in future board meetings.

In a statement provided to FOX 29, Upper Merion Township Supervisor said that he "remains excited about the possibility of minor league baseball and professional soccer in King of Prussia."

"A facility of this nature could also potentially host other events, including non-sports events," he added. "But right now, it’s just a possibility. That’s it. Several pieces have to fall into place for this to come to fruition, but it is absolutely worth exploration."