Body of missing woman believed to have been found in car submerged in Delaware River

The Brief The body of a missing 33-year-old woman is believed to have been found inside a vehicle submerged in the Delaware River. Kourtney Staples was last seen on July 11 and was reported missing a week later. Chester Mayor Stefan Roots called the discovery a "a heartbreaking development."



The body of a missing 33-year-old woman is believed to have been found inside a car submerged in the Delaware River, police say.

What we know:

Investigators say a dive team notified the Chester Police Department on Sunday about a vehicle located in the water near Front and Norris streets.

The body of a woman was found inside the vehicle, according to investigators. Detectives say the description of the deceased woman is consistent with that of Kourtney Staples, who was reported missing on July 18.

Investigators caution that no formal identification has been made as of Monday morning. There is no indication of foul play at this time, according to police.

What we don't know:

The Delaware County Medical Examiner's Office will work to confirm the identity of the body and determine the cause of death.

What they're saying:

Chester Mayor Stefan Roots called the discovery a "a heartbreaking development."

"This is a heartbreaking development, and our entire Chester community stands with Kortney’s family and loved ones during this extraordinarily difficult time," Roots said.