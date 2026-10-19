Funeral, second public viewing set for fallen Philadelphia officer Shane Seiber

The Brief A second public viewing for Philadelphia Police Officer Shane Seiber is scheduled at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. Seiber was killed on duty October 10; law enforcement honored him with a procession and moment of silence. Officer Hector Rodriguez, Seiber's partner who was shot 12 times, is recovering well, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.



Top city law enforcement officers, colleagues and loved ones gathered in the Northeast for a viewing honoring Philadelphia Police Officer Shane Seiber, who was killed on duty October 10, according to officials. Commissioner Kevin Bethel and other top law enforcement members led a solemn procession to Givnish Funeral Home, followed by the 19th District, Fraternal Order of Police and academy recruits. A moment of silence was held outside the funeral home.

Honoring Officer Seiber and supporting his family

What they're saying:

Officials say Officer Seiber had served two tours in Iraq before joining the department. He was a husband, father to two young children and his wife, Lisa, is a fourth grade teacher.

"Here's an individual who served two tours in Iraq and came to the city, always wanted to be a cop," said Commissioner Bethel. "Many of our survivor families and spouses are here today to be able to support her, understanding the path she's on now."

A memorial card given out displayed photos of Seiber in uniform and with family.

Retired Philadelphia Police Department detectives Walt Smith and Michael Mullen attended the public viewing tonight, with Smith saying, "Myself, my wife, my friends, my children are all in the police department. And I'm gonna support them whatever way I can possibly do it and if it's coming out to a viewing, I'm coming out." Mullen added, "I feel deeply about the sorrow of the officer's family and hope this will be the last and I know it won't be."

What's next:

A second public viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, 8:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. The funeral service is set to follow at 11:15 a.m., with final police honors outside the cathedral at noon.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Bethel said Seiber's partner, Officer Hector Rodriguez, is showing positive signs in his recovery and is "doing extremely well and continues to progress." Bethel said Rodriguez is "talking and walking some" after being shot 12 times.