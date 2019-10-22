Husband, wife die in Torresdale house fire, 2 others hurt

A husband and wife have died in a house fire that injured their adult daughter and son-in-law.

Authorities on Tuesday are trying to determine what sparked the blaze that broke out around midnight in the two-story dwelling on Modena Place in the city's Torresdale section.

Firefighters faced heavy smoke and flames when they arrived on the scene. They discovered the elderly couple dead on the first floor.

Their daughter and son-in-law were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition. The family dog was also able to get out of the home safely.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports the home may not have been equipped with smoke detectors.

No names have been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.