Fishtown jiu-jitsu studio offers free self-defense class after reports of neighborhood lurker

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The Brief The Philadelphia Police Special Victims unit is investigating reports of a man following women in the areas of Fishtown and Northern Liberties. Phil Migliarese is the co-owner of Balance Studios in Fishtown, and offered free self-defense training Friday. Women and men turned out for the free half-hour session.



Phil Migliarese is doing what he loves. He is training and empowering people to protect themselves with a self-defense class. But this particular half-hour class, held Friday at Balance Studios in Fishtown, is free after a series of recent reports of a man following women in areas of Fishtown and Northern Liberties.

What they're saying:

"Last week I had literally about 10 people approach. Parents of kids that train here, friends in the neighborhood asking, ‘What should we do? How do we defend ourselves against these creeps walking or following,’" said Migliarese, who is the co-owner of Balance Studios.

He made a post on social media a week ago about the free community self-defense class.



"It brought people in that have never trained. So, half the class never trained," he said.

RELATED: Northern Liberties residents file reports of suspicious man prompting police probe



Stacy Pereda attended Friday's class and said, "I just wanted to keep learning self-defense. Being a woman is hard."

"Honestly, as a female, I've definitely walked to my car with my keys in my hand, between my knuckles, between my fingers and so, it is good to have other tools in your pocket," Pereda said.

Pereda came with her friend Breddy Vargus.



"You just never know what can happen," said Vargus. "Having something just a little extra for those days that you do not have your pepper spray, or you do not have anything to defend yourself. Using your hands and your body and creating that leverage, I think is great."



Migliarese says the self-defense aspect of jiu-jitsu is very important.



"But not just techniques. But like situational awareness, just so you know where you are in a room or on a street," he said. "Someone that knows a little bit of jiu-jitsu, you see it's on the ground, a little bit of grappling. But the most important part is on your feet, because you can make a decision. Do I need to run, do I need to physically do something with somebody."