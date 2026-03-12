Bensalem man arrested in Colorado in nationwide sextortion investigation

article

The Brief David Ajiri, 25, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Colorado in connection with a nationwide sextortion investigation. Investigators say Ajiri allegedly targeted women and girls as young as 14 using social media and dating apps, convincing them to send explicit content under the promise of payment. He reportedly used multiple aliases and accounts, and authorities are asking anyone who communicated with him to contact the Arvada Police Department in Colorado.



A 25-year-old man from Bensalem, Pennsylvania, has been arrested in connection with a nationwide sextortion investigation, according to the Bensalem Police Department.

Dig deeper:

David Ajiri surrendered to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on March 9, 2026, following an arrest warrant issued by the Arvada Police Department in Colorado, with assistance from Bensalem Township Police.

According to the Bensalem police, Ajiri is accused of targeting women and girls as young as 14 across the United States since at least 2018. Investigators say he used dating apps, friendship apps and social media to contact victims, allegedly convincing them to send intimate images or videos with promises of payment that were never fulfilled.

When confronted, Ajiri reportedly threatened to share the content with friends, family or social media contacts unless victims continued providing explicit material, money or both. Some were allegedly sent detailed lists of content to submit, and investigators believe some material may have been sold online.

Multiple aliases and accounts

Ajiri is also reported to have used multiple aliases, including Brandon Cress, David E. Cristian Ortiz and Dylan Michaels.

Investigators have identified several accounts they believe were associated with him, including Instagram handles @brandoncress87, @crort786 and @mikegreen876, and Snapchat accounts @kenslove3 and @dajiri8535.

The Bensalem Township Police Department confirmed that one victim has been identified so far but say the investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone who communicated with Ajiri through these accounts to contact the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-7171 and reference Case #AR25004692.