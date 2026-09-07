Labor Day forecast: Sunny, comfortable across the Philadelphia area

The Brief Sunny skies and mild temperatures are expected across the region Monday, with highs mostly in the 70s and 80s. A cold front could bring showers and storms on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Nights will be cool, with most areas dropping to the 50s except for Philadelphia and coastal locations.



Pleasant weather is in store for the area through midweek, with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures expected,

High pressure will keep conditions dry and humidity low before a potential round of showers and storms arrives with a cold front on Thursday.

Mild temperatures and clear skies forecast for Labor Day

What we know:

High pressure is bringing dry and tranquil weather to the region, leading to a sunny day with light winds and low dew points, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s in many places, except for the Poconos where highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

Ocean temperatures along the coast have reached 77 degrees. Monday night, a cool night is expected, with temperatures dropping to the 50s for much of the area while Philadelphia and the immediate coast remain in the low 60s.

What's next:

More pleasant weather is expected on Tuesday with continued sunshine, low humidity, and slightly warmer temperatures compared to Monday, forecasters said. By Wednesday, humidity will start to increase as high pressure moves offshore, but conditions will stay partly to mostly sunny.

Front will bring changes later in the week

Timeline:

Monday: Sunny with upper 70s to low 80s in most areas, cooler in the Poconos.

Monday night: Lows in the 50s inland, low 60s along the coast and in Philadelphia.

Tuesday: Continued sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures.

Wednesday: Humidity rises but showers and storms are likely to remain north of the area through the day.

Thursday: Cold front will bring potential for a round of showers and storms.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how much rain the region can expect from Thursday's cold front or if storms will become severe.