Delaware teen shot and killed in restaurant parking lot

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The Brief An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a Dover parking lot on Friday. Foster Trader of Dover was found lying on the sidewalk outside a CAVA restaurant with multiple gunshot wounds. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.



An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Dover restaurant on Friday, and police are investigating.

Dover CAVA shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 4, according to Dover Police, in the parking lot of the CAVA restaurant on North Dupont Highway.

When police officers got to the scene, they found 18-year-old Foster Trader lying on the sidewalk. He had been shot multiple times.

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Officers and paramedics attempted to save him, but couldn't. Trader was pronounced dead just after 10 p.m.

Shooting investigation

Dig deeper:

Investigators found several shell casings at the scene of the shooting, and said they have reviewed other evidence, but didn't say what that evidence was.

What we don't know:

Police don't have any information about a suspect or their vehicle. The motive for the shooting is also under investigation.

Dover Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the shooting, or who may know something about the case to contact investigators.