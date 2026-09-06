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2 men in custody after I-476 stabbing and Rosemont chase

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Published September 6, 2026 10:24 PM EDT
Published September 6, 2026 10:24 PM EDT
2 men in custody after I-476 stabbing and Rosemont chase
2 men in custody after I-476 stabbing and Rosemont chase

2 men in custody after I-476 stabbing and Rosemont chase

Two men are in custody after a crash and stabbing on the Blue Route led to a police pursuit that ended in Rosemont, according to police. 

The Brief

    • A driver allegedly stabbed another motorist following a crash on the Blue Route before fleeing the scene in a U-Haul truck.
    • Pennsylvania State Police pursued the suspect to Rosemont, taking him and a second man into custody near Lancaster Avenue and dropping local lockdowns at Villanova University and Bryn Mawr Hospital.
    • While police confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community, updates on the victim's condition and the suspects' identities remain unavailable as the investigation continues.

ROSEMONT, PA. - Two men are in custody after a crash and stabbing on the Blue Route led to a police pursuit that ended in Rosemont, according to police.

Authorities say the driver accused of the stabbing fled the scene in a U-Haul truck and was later apprehended in the Rosemont area along with another individual.

Heavy police presence surrounds U-Haul after chase

What we know:

A driver accused of stabbing another motorist following a crash on southbound Interstate 476 led state police on a chase around 5:30 p.m., authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police and assisting agencies eventually surrounded the suspect's U-Haul truck at Lancaster Avenue and County Line Road in Rosemont and took him into custody. 

Police say that the suspect dropped a knife nearby. An additional man was taken into custody at a nearby park, as well. 

What they're saying:

"It’s terrifying to hear something like that, especially so close to where you live. This is something that I would never expect" Delvin Welch, a neighbor, told FOX 29. "I knew something was serious, something very serious was going on to see something like that. You had a suspect on the run. Thank God police officers found him and put it to an end." 

Dig deeper:

Police say Villanova University and Bryn Mawr Hospital went into a lockdown during the incident, which was lifted after both men were taken into custody.

Authorities say there is no longer a threat to the community.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided updates about the condition of the stabbing victim or detailed the identities or possible charges for the two individuals in custody.

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation with state police remains active.

The Source: Information from FOX 29 reporting and the Pennsylvania State Police. 

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