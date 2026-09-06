2 men in custody after I-476 stabbing and Rosemont chase
ROSEMONT, PA. - Two men are in custody after a crash and stabbing on the Blue Route led to a police pursuit that ended in Rosemont, according to police.
Authorities say the driver accused of the stabbing fled the scene in a U-Haul truck and was later apprehended in the Rosemont area along with another individual.
Heavy police presence surrounds U-Haul after chase
What we know:
A driver accused of stabbing another motorist following a crash on southbound Interstate 476 led state police on a chase around 5:30 p.m., authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police and assisting agencies eventually surrounded the suspect's U-Haul truck at Lancaster Avenue and County Line Road in Rosemont and took him into custody.
Police say that the suspect dropped a knife nearby. An additional man was taken into custody at a nearby park, as well.
What they're saying:
"It’s terrifying to hear something like that, especially so close to where you live. This is something that I would never expect" Delvin Welch, a neighbor, told FOX 29. "I knew something was serious, something very serious was going on to see something like that. You had a suspect on the run. Thank God police officers found him and put it to an end."
Dig deeper:
Police say Villanova University and Bryn Mawr Hospital went into a lockdown during the incident, which was lifted after both men were taken into custody.
Authorities say there is no longer a threat to the community.
What we don't know:
Police have not provided updates about the condition of the stabbing victim or detailed the identities or possible charges for the two individuals in custody.
What's next:
Authorities say the investigation with state police remains active.
The Source: Information from FOX 29 reporting and the Pennsylvania State Police.