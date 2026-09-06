2 men in custody after I-476 stabbing and Rosemont chase

The Brief A driver allegedly stabbed another motorist following a crash on the Blue Route before fleeing the scene in a U-Haul truck. Pennsylvania State Police pursued the suspect to Rosemont, taking him and a second man into custody near Lancaster Avenue and dropping local lockdowns at Villanova University and Bryn Mawr Hospital. While police confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community, updates on the victim's condition and the suspects' identities remain unavailable as the investigation continues.



Two men are in custody after a crash and stabbing on the Blue Route led to a police pursuit that ended in Rosemont, according to police.

Authorities say the driver accused of the stabbing fled the scene in a U-Haul truck and was later apprehended in the Rosemont area along with another individual.

Heavy police presence surrounds U-Haul after chase

What we know:

A driver accused of stabbing another motorist following a crash on southbound Interstate 476 led state police on a chase around 5:30 p.m., authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police and assisting agencies eventually surrounded the suspect's U-Haul truck at Lancaster Avenue and County Line Road in Rosemont and took him into custody.

Police say that the suspect dropped a knife nearby. An additional man was taken into custody at a nearby park, as well.

What they're saying:

"It’s terrifying to hear something like that, especially so close to where you live. This is something that I would never expect" Delvin Welch, a neighbor, told FOX 29. "I knew something was serious, something very serious was going on to see something like that. You had a suspect on the run. Thank God police officers found him and put it to an end."

Dig deeper:

Police say Villanova University and Bryn Mawr Hospital went into a lockdown during the incident, which was lifted after both men were taken into custody.

Authorities say there is no longer a threat to the community.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided updates about the condition of the stabbing victim or detailed the identities or possible charges for the two individuals in custody.

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation with state police remains active.