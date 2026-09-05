Woman killed, 2 others injured after car crashes into railway support beam near Girard Avenue

The Brief A woman died after a car crashed near the 3300 block of Girard Avenue early Saturday morning. Two other women who were inside the car were hospitalized, including one in critical condition. Authorities said the car lost control before hitting a railway support beam.



A woman was killed and two others were injured after a car crashed into a railway support beam near Girard Avenue early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near the 3300 block of Girard Avenue.

Authorities said the car lost control and struck a railway support beam. Three women were inside the vehicle at the time.

Victims’ conditions

One woman died after being taken to a hospital.

A second woman was listed in critical condition, while the third was reported in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the women, or said what caused the driver to lose control.