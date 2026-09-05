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Woman killed, 2 others injured after car crashes into railway support beam near Girard Avenue

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia
Published September 5, 2026 8:39 AM EDT
Published September 5, 2026 8:39 AM EDT
Woman killed in Philadelphia crash; masked City Hall threat suspect arrested
Woman killed in Philadelphia crash; masked City Hall threat suspect arrested

Woman killed in Philadelphia crash; masked City Hall threat suspect arrested

A woman was killed and two others were injured after a car crashed into a railway support beam near Girard Avenue. Also: U.S. Marshals arrested Zymere Hughes in Las Vegas. He is accused of threatening pedestrians near Philadelphia City Hall while wearing a ski mask.

The Brief

    • A woman died after a car crashed near the 3300 block of Girard Avenue early Saturday morning.
    • Two other women who were inside the car were hospitalized, including one in critical condition.
    • Authorities said the car lost control before hitting a railway support beam.

PHILADELPHIA - A woman was killed and two others were injured after a car crashed into a railway support beam near Girard Avenue early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near the 3300 block of Girard Avenue.

Authorities said the car lost control and struck a railway support beam. Three women were inside the vehicle at the time.

Victims’ conditions

One woman died after being taken to a hospital.

A second woman was listed in critical condition, while the third was reported in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the women, or said what caused the driver to lose control.

The Source: This article was written using information from a preliminary report shared on FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia.

Philadelphia