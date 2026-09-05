Woman killed, 2 others injured after car crashes into railway support beam near Girard Avenue
PHILADELPHIA - A woman was killed and two others were injured after a car crashed into a railway support beam near Girard Avenue early Saturday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near the 3300 block of Girard Avenue.
Authorities said the car lost control and struck a railway support beam. Three women were inside the vehicle at the time.
Victims’ conditions
One woman died after being taken to a hospital.
A second woman was listed in critical condition, while the third was reported in stable condition.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the names or ages of the women, or said what caused the driver to lose control.
The Source: This article was written using information from a preliminary report shared on FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia.