LeBron James makes electric first preseason home appearance with Sixers as fans travel from around the world

The Brief LeBron James made his first home appearance as a 76er on Friday night. Fans came from as far away as Italy to watch James and the team. The Sixers' regular season starts Tuesday, Oct. 20, against the defending champion New York Knicks.



LeBron James has only played one preseason game at home with the Philadelphia 76ers, but the excitement surrounding the NBA superstar already feels like the regular season.

What we know:

From his signature chalk toss to an alley-oop that brought fans to their feet, James delivered a memorable night at Xfinity Mobile Arena, where fans traveled from across the country — and even Italy — for a chance to see the King in a Sixers uniform in his preseason home debut against the Celtics.

James received an electric introduction in front of Sixers fans, many of whom were still taking in the sight of the four-time NBA champion wearing Philadelphia’s colors.

What they're saying:

"You can just feel his aura every time he walks in. It’s amazing," Sixers fan Vincent Lynch said.

The excitement continued throughout the night, with fans treating the preseason game as an experience they had waited years to see.

"It’s amazing. I waited years for this. This is crazy that he went to the Sixers," fan Megan Storm said.

James also made time for some of the youngest members of the Sixers faithful, sharing moments with kids before the game and giving them memories they won’t soon forget.

LeBron James of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics on October 16, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Big picture view:

For some fans, the opportunity to see James up close was worth going the extra mile.

Troy and Nina Garvin drove approximately 1,000 miles from Memphis, Tennessee, to Philadelphia to celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary by watching James play. They’re hoping their anniversary trip ends up being a preview of something even bigger: a championship celebration.

"We going to the championship. You heard it from me. We’re going to the championship," Troy Garvin said.

Nina Garvin is still getting used to seeing one of basketball’s greatest players in a Sixers jersey.

"It’s crazy. I’m still trying to get used to it. He’s lighting this city up," she said.

James is generating plenty of excitement away from the court, too.

His No. 23 jersey was flying off the shelves at the Sixers team store, with fans eager to take home a souvenir from his arrival in Philadelphia.

One fan took that enthusiasm to an entirely different level.

Michelangelo traveled all the way from Italy to see James play in person for the first time.

"That’s beautiful. I’m from Italy and I came here just to see LeBron. Very excited to see you for the first time," he said.

And he wasn’t the only fan making the trip for James. The atmosphere inside Xfinity Mobile Arena felt more like a regular-season game than a preseason contest, with the crowd reacting to every highlight.

By the numbers:

James finished with eight points in 25 minutes, including an alley-oop that added to the night’s excitement.

Now, the anticipation shifts to the games that count after he scored 8 points in 25 minutes of action.

What's next:

The Sixers will host their regular-season home opener Thursday at Xfinity Mobile Arena, while the regular season begins Tuesday in New York.

For a fan base already embracing James, the hope is that this preseason excitement is just the beginning of a fantastic season — one that could ultimately end with the championship ring so many fans are dreaming about.