The Brief The Philadelphia Water Department (PWD) has issued a boil water advisory for parts of upper West Philadelphia following a power-related pump failure Thursday night. The advisory went into effect at 8:30 p.m. and impacts roughly 18,000 customer accounts that lost water or experienced low pressure. The advisory applies to customers in ZIP code 19151 and parts of ZIP codes 19131 and 19139.



The Philadelphia Water Department (PWD) has issued a boil water advisory for parts of upper West Philadelphia following a power-related pump failure Thursday night.

The advisory went into effect at 8:30 p.m. and impacts roughly 18,000 customer accounts that lost water or experienced low pressure.

What they're saying:

According to PWD Public Relations Specialist Eddie Borrelli Jr., a loss of power caused a pump failure that led to the drop in water pressure.

While water pressure is currently being restored, officials warn that a lack of pressure can create a vacuum, potentially pulling disease-causing organisms like bacteria into the pipes.

Impacted areas

By the numbers:

The advisory applies to customers in the following locations:

ZIP codes: 19151, and parts of 19131 and 19139

Full neighborhoods: Wynnefield Heights, Wynnefield, Overbrook Farms, Green Hill Farms, Overbrook, Overbrook Park and Morris Park

Partial neighborhoods: Carroll Park, Haddington, West Parkside and West Fairmount Park

Residents living outside the affected boundaries do not need to boil their water and may use it normally, according to the PWD.

What residents should do

What you can do:

Customers in the impacted area should not consume tap water without boiling it first, the PWD said. This applies to water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing baby formula.

PWD instructs residents to follow these steps:

Bring tap water to a rolling boil.

Let the water boil for at least one minute.

Allow the water to cool completely before using.

Residents can view an interactive map of the impacted area and check for updates here, or call the water department at 215-685-6300 with questions.