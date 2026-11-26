The Brief FOX 29 anchor Mike Jerrick surprised his "Good Day Philadelphia" co-hosts in the studio on Thanksgiving morning after weeks away from the anchor desk. Jerrick shared that he is undergoing ongoing medical treatments at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, with roughly 20 sessions remaining. Alex Holley noted that Jerrick has been receiving daily hyperbaric chamber treatments to heal common side effects after catching prostate cancer early through a routine PSA test.



Good Day Philadelphia viewers and anchors got an unexpected holiday treat Thursday morning when longtime FOX 29 co-anchor Mike Jerrick walked onto the set in a surprise Thanksgiving appearance.

Jerrick caught the morning crew completely off guard—even after FaceTiming with them the day before without giving away his plans to drop by the studio.

"I just wanted to say I am very thankful that I'm even here," Jerrick told his co-hosts during the emotional on-air reunion.

After weeks away from the anchor desk, Jerrick gave viewers an update on why he has been absent, explaining that he has been undergoing medical treatments at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP).

Jerrick said he still has roughly 20 treatment sessions remaining and praised the HUP medical team for taking care of him every day. While he did not go into specifics during his brief studio visit, Jerrick teased that he hopes to come back on the show next week to explain more about what he has been going through.

Asked if he plans to return to the morning broadcast, Jerrick didn't hesitate, telling the crew and viewers, "I'll be back."

Previously, during a segment on prostate cancer screenings, Alex Holley shared additional context about Jerrick's recovery and his decision to speak publicly about his diagnosis.

"Of course, our own Mike Jerrick has shared his prostate cancer journey with us over the last year, and how he caught it early with a routine PSA test," Holley said. "As Mike has previously mentioned on the show, he's having daily hyperbaric chamber treatments to heal common side effects. He's hoping to share more about what he's going through in the coming weeks."