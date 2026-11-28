article

The Brief Philadelphia's running community is mourning Anthony Ellis, who passed away on Nov. 24 after collapsing at the end of the Philadelphia Marathon. His family shared that Ellis reached his 26.2-mile goal while running with friends before suffering a sudden cardiac event caused by rhabdomyolysis in his calves. Remembered as "the perfect son, perfect brother, and perfect person," Ellis was an organ donor whose kidneys will go on to help two others.



Philadelphia's running community is mourning the loss of Anthony Ellis, a runner remembered by his loved ones as a devoted son, brother and man of faith who died two days after completing the Philadelphia Marathon.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on social media, Ellis' family said he passed away at 9:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, following Sunday's race.

Remembering Anthony Ellis

His family described Ellis as "the perfect son, perfect brother, and perfect person," noting that his generosity continues even after his passing. As an organ donor, his kidneys will go on to give the gift of life to two others.

Loved ones said they have found comfort in knowing Ellis spent his final race doing what he loved alongside friends, checking in with family by text along the course and feeling strong as he pushed toward the finish. His watch tracked more than 26.2 miles, letting his family know he achieved his marathon goal.

"We can't even begin to try to put into words what Anthony means to us, and to this world," his family wrote. "For now, we thank you all for the support and respect for Anthony during this time."

What we know:

According to his family, Ellis collapsed at the end of the marathon from a sudden cardiac event caused by rhabdomyolysis in his calves. Despite immediate emergency response at the scene, his brain went without oxygen for too long.

His family shared that the suddenness of the event has brought them a measure of peace, knowing he would not have experienced or been aware of what was happening.

What they're saying:

The City of Philadelphia and Philadelphia Marathon Weekend released a joint statement honoring Ellis and offering support to those grieving his loss.

"The City of Philadelphia and Philadelphia Marathon Weekend are deeply saddened by the passing of Anthony Ellis, one of the runners who participated in Sunday's marathon. Our condolences go out to his family, loved ones, and the entire running community during this difficult time," the statement read.

Ellis' family said they will share details about memorial arrangements once they are finalized.