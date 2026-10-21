'Love Is Blind,' but deer aren't watching: New Jersey drivers warned during mating season

The Brief Deer are more active along New Jersey roads during the fall mating season, especially at commute times. Motorists are urged to follow safety tips to avoid collisions, according to NJDEP Fish & Wildlife. Peak deer movement will continue through mid-December, with risks increasing when daylight savings time ends on Sunday, Nov. 1.



It's deer mating season and while these bucks are looking to get wild, state officials are warning drivers throughout New Jersey to use extra caution on the roads.

Why fall roads in New Jersey are seeing increased deer activity

What we know:

With the deer mating season, or fall rut, underway, NJDEP Fish & Wildlife says white-tailed deer are more likely to be near and on roadways, especially during early mornings and evenings. These times often line up with commuter hours, when visibility can be low because of darkness or sun glare.

Peak deer movement generally continues from mid-to late October through mid-December in New Jersey, NJDEP Fish & Wildlife said. Officials noted that visibility may be further reduced after daylight savings time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, as more drivers will be on the road during times when deer are most active.

What you can do:

NJDEP Fish & Wildlife is advising motorists to watch for deer along roads, especially in areas with "Deer Crossing" signs and where deer are known to be common. The agency says driving cautiously is important as bucks attempt to court does during the fall rut.

Officials recommend using high beams during dark periods when safe, and advise against tailgating, as the driver ahead may need to stop suddenly for deer. NJDEP Fish & Wildlife says if one deer is seen, more are often nearby.

Drivers are urged to slow down when deer are visible, wait for them to finish crossing instead of trying to maneuver around them, and always wear seatbelts. The agency says not to swerve to avoid a deer if a crash seems unavoidable, as this can result in worse accidents. Drivers should report any deer collisions to local law enforcement immediately.

NJDEP Fish & Wildlife also reminds motorists to follow all hands-free device laws and avoid distractions from cellphones while driving.