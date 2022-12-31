Moscow murders: Police chief believes suspect Bryan Kohberger acted alone

Police in Moscow, Idaho believe the suspect in the killings of four Idaho college students acted alone, chief James Fry indicated to Fox News Saturday.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 1:30 a.m. in eastern Pennsylvania on a warrant charging him with four counts of murder and burglary for the deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.

Asked by Fox News if the police were considering the possibility of any accomplices, Fry responded, "We truly believe we have the individual that committed these crimes."

Questioned further on whether there was a clear connection between the suspect and the victims, Fry said that police were still fleshing out the crime's profile.

"You know, that's part of that investigation that we're still putting pieces together. We're still gathering information," Fry said. "That's why we've still asked people, you know, send us tips on the individual, send us any information you have because that's all going to be part of that picture. Still, it's going to give us even more information."

The Ph.D. student, who is studying criminal justice, appeared before a judge Friday in Monroe County Court.

Fry said investigators continue to look for the murder weapon, described as a fixed-blade knife, and he said that more than 400 calls came in to the tip line in one hour after news of the arrest broke. Fry also confirmed that a white Hyundai Elantra was found at Kohberger's parents' home, where Kohberger was apprehended.

Fry called it "a little disappointing" that Kohberger was studying criminology in graduate school at Washington State University in Pullman.

"That's not what we want in our profession," Fry told Fox News. "We hold ourselves to a higher standard, and we hold ourselves to an ethical standard."

The mysterious killings initially baffled investigators and left the small college town of 25,000 deeply shaken.

The four students were each stabbed multiple times in the torso and were likely ambushed in their sleep with a large fix-bladed knife between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, according to the coroner and police.

Two surviving female roommates, who lived on the basement level, appeared to have slept through the gruesome attack.

Shortly before noon on Nov. 13, the roommates summoned friends to the house because they believed one of the victims on the second floor had passed out, authorities said.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious person at 11:58 a.m. that originated from one of the surviving roommates' phones. The responding officers found the four victims on the second and third floors.