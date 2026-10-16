Paulsboro community mourns 9-year-old Maya as parents face murder charge

The Brief A 9-year-old girl died, and her parents have been charged with her murder, according to officials. The Paulsboro community held a candlelight vigil and balloon release near her home on Friday to remember her. Faith leaders and neighbors gathered in grief, with community leaders, urging vigilance and greater care for children.



The community gathered for a candlelight vigil near the 1500 block of Swedesboro Avenue on Friday to honor the memory of 9-year-old Maya, who police say died after being beaten. Her parents, India Miller and her stepfather Sean Scott, are charged with murder and are in jail, according to officials.

Community members and faith leaders joined in prayer, with the mayor emphasizing support for Maya's family as the neighborhood grieves and seeks answers.

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Community honors Maya and seeks answers

What we know:

Pictures of Maya were placed on the fence near her family's home. Community members, some noting she was homeschooled, gathered for an evening vigil and balloon release. The mayor said he spoke with Maya's grandmother, who lives in Washington and is grieving.

Faith leaders led prayers and spoke words of comfort. One said, "God we come with our hearts heavy, minds perplexed," said Pastor Holloway. Another urged, "Parents when you go home tonight, hug your kids a little more. Love them a little more," said Karen.

Timeline:

Investigators say Maya's parents called 911 around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, reporting Maya may have been hit by a car while walking the dog. Hospital doctors reportedly found facial trauma, bruises all over her body and injuries inconsistent with being struck by a car. Maya was pronounced dead just before 7:00 p.m. that night.

Police say they found blood inside the home. An autopsy found multiple injuries at different healing stages, suggesting prior abuse. Investigators say Maya's 4-year-old sibling told them their father hit Maya in the eyes and face.

Legal developments and community response

The other side:

Maya's mother, 27-year-old India Miller, and her stepfather, 45-year-old Sean Scott, were arrested and charged with murder, according to officials. They appeared in court, and video of the hearing was released.

At the vigil, Mayor John Giovannitti said, "The grandmom is hurting right now. But I told her this community that didn't know Maya, never saw Maya would stand for Maya tonight."

What they're saying:

One pastor addressed the crowd with emotion, stating, "You and I have a task. We have to do everything in our power to make sure this doesn't happen again to any child. There is no child that should live in fear of their life."

Neighbors and leaders also encouraged others to watch for warning signs of abuse, with prayers offered for the community's healing and for vigilance against future tragedies.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further information about what led up to Maya's death or any prior agency involvement with the family.