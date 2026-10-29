PAWS breaks ground on $15M South Philadelphia headquarters to triple rescue space

article

The Brief The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society broke ground Oct. 29 on an 18,500-square-foot headquarters in South Philadelphia. The $15 million project will triple the organization's space and bring adoptions, rescue operations, and low-cost veterinary care under one roof. The new facility will replace two existing locations as part of the nonprofit's "Our Home, Their Haven" capital campaign.



The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society officially broke ground on an 18,500-square-foot headquarters in South Philadelphia on Oct. 29, launching a major expansion to help save more homeless and at-risk pets.

What the project includes

Big picture view:

The future facility is the centerpiece of PAWS' "Our Home, Their Haven" capital campaign, a $15 million effort to consolidate and expand the organization's operations. Once completed, the building will bring rescue efforts, pet adoptions, affordable veterinary care, and pet owner support services together under a single roof.

With three times the space of the two current facilities it will replace, the new site will significantly increase the nonprofit's capacity to shelter and treat vulnerable animals across Philadelphia.

Community marks the milestone

Local perspective:

State and local officials joined donors, staff, clinic clients, and adoptable dogs to commemorate the milestone in the organization's 20-year history. Pennsylvania State Rep. Regina Young and Tiphanie White, chief of staff to Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson, both delivered remarks during the morning ceremony.

PAWS, recognized as the city's largest animal rescue partner, continues to raise support for the project through its ongoing capital campaign.