Family seeks justice after 71-year-old man killed in Voorhees hit-and-run

The Brief Police say a 71-year-old man was struck and killed by two vehicles while riding his bike early Saturday in Voorhees. Investigators say both vehicles fled the scene, and police are still searching for the drivers. The man's family and coworkers are remembering him and calling for justice.



A South Jersey family is seeking justice after police say a 71-year-old man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bike Saturday. Police say they were called just after 1:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Route 73 for a motor vehicle accident involving a cyclist.

What we know:

Officers say they discovered the 71-year-old man, Maksudur Rahman, unresponsive in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Investigators say he was hit by two vehicles, described as a dark gray or black 2017 to 2020 Ford Fusion and a dark-colored midsize SUV, and both drivers left the scene.

Rahman was leaving his shift at Harmony Diner when the incident occurred.

Memories of a hardworking father and friend

What they're saying:

Courtney McCauley, manager at Harmony Diner, said, "It was something that none of us expected but it was very sad we were all very sad."

Nazrul Islam, a coworker, said, "I didn’t believe that but after I called another person and they say oh yes it happened, accident and I feel bad./"

Rahman's family and friends are mourning his loss and remembering him as a devoted father, colleague and cyclist. His son Mahmudur Rahman said, "In my family beside me and my sister it’s only my mom so it’s been a very big loss for us…"

McCauley said, "He loved his bike, we always talked about him getting a car or something but he always said he loves his bike he loved riding it…" Islam described him as "a happy person."

Why you should care:

Police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward as the search for the drivers continues.

The family says Rahman’s life could have been saved if the drivers had stopped.

"The accident it’s a tragic thing but it can happen but he could have been saved if they called the police if they waited," said Mahmudur Rahman.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to identify the drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash. Police ask anyone with information to contact them immediately.