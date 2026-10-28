Delaware County voters to decide $120M open space borrowing plan Nov. 3

The Brief Delaware County voters are set to decide next Tuesday, Nov. 3, whether to approve a $120 million borrowing plan to preserve open space, parks and waterways. Supporters say the move would protect what little green space is left, but critics argue it would lead to higher taxes residents cannot afford. The proposed referendum would also require public disclosure of funded projects and yearly independent audits.



Delaware County residents will vote on a $120 million referendum Tuesday, Nov. 3, that would let county officials borrow millions to preserve undeveloped land, safeguard drinking water, improve parks and prevent flooding, according to county leaders. The proposal is on the ballot as supporters and critics debate if the potential benefits outweigh the financial cost.

What we know:

If approved, the referendum lets the county borrow $120 million to protect open spaces, parks and waterways. The money could help preserve undeveloped land, improve parks, support the county’s Greenways Grant Program and prevent flooding, according to county officials. The program has already funded nearly 120 local projects, officials said.

As an example, the borrowing would cost around $24 per year for a property assessed at $400,000, according to county estimates.

Some environmental groups back the plan, saying Delaware County is nearly out of land to save. Supporters like Elaine Paul Schaefer, of Delaware County Council, said, "This funding would give the County the tools that it needs to protect against development pressures and to protect our last remaining open spaces."

Opponents say taxpayers are facing enough financial strain. Michael Straw, chair of the Media Borough Republican Party, said, "We have to draw a line in the sand. I hate having to draw a line for something I love. I love green space, I'm a huge birder."

Community voices and political debate ahead of the vote

Some county leaders insist voters should decide directly if these investments are worth the increase in taxes.

"Honestly this is a way to go to our voters and say is this worth this amount of tax increase? Is it worth it to protect and make these investments in this incredibly important green infrastructure?" said Schaefer.

Straw warned that the county could raise taxes again when the new budget is adopted, and believes taking on $120 million more in debt is "incredibly irresponsible."

What's next:

The referendum goes before voters Tuesday, Nov. 3. If approved, borrowing would not happen all at once, and every funded project would have to be publicly disclosed and subject to yearly independent audits.

What we don't know:

It is not clear exactly which projects would be prioritized if the referendum passes, or precisely how and when the county would access the borrowed funds.