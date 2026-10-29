$10k in frozen meat stolen from truck in Philadelphia, second cargo theft this week

The Brief Police are investigating a second cargo theft this week involving $10k in frozen beef. Investigators believe the suspects cut the rear padlock while the driver was sleeping. Police are looking into a possible link to a cargo theft earlier this week that resulted in 3,000 pounds of frozen crab legs.



Police in Philadelphia are investigating a cargo heist for the second time this week, this time involving multiple pallets of frozen meat.

What we know:

Investigators say the heist happened just after 4 a.m. on the 5200 block of Devereaux Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

The driver of the truck was asleep inside his cab when he heard movement outside and witnessed at least three people stealing cargo.

Investigators believe the suspects cut the rear padlock of the trailer and removed five pallets of beef valued at about $10,000.

The truck driver captured cell phone video of the suspects vehicles, a gray Nissan and two dark-colored SUVs.

What we don't know:

Police are investigating if the heist is linked to a cargo theft earlier this week that saw 3,000 pounds of snow crab taken from a box truck.

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In a similar fashion, the truck driver was asleep when police say at least six men stole 50 boxes of frozen seafood from the trailer.