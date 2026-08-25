Pennsylvania confirms first measles-related deaths in 35 years

The Brief The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed two measles-associated deaths in unvaccinated Lancaster County residents. These are the first measles-related deaths in Pennsylvania in 35 years, according to officials. The Department of Health says it will not release any details identifying the individuals to protect their privacy.



Two unvaccinated people in Lancaster County have died after contracting measles, marking the state's first measles-related deaths in 35 years, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Officials want Pennsylvanians to know that vaccination with the MMR vaccine remains the strongest protection against the virus.

State reports first measles-related deaths in decades

What we know:

Both measles-related deaths happened in Lancaster County and involved people who were unvaccinated, according to health officials. The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed these are the first deaths related to measles in the state in 35 years. In 2026, there have been 393 cases in 29 counties.

Both measles-related deaths happened in Lancaster County and involved people who were unvaccinated, according to health officials. The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed these are the first deaths related to measles in the state in 35 years. In 2026, there have been 393 cases in 29 counties.

Dig deeper:

Measles spreads through the air when a person coughs, sneezes or breathes, and the virus can stay infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours. Early signs of measles include fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes, with a rash following a few days later. Symptoms can start 7 to 21 days after exposure.

"My deepest sympathies are with the loved ones who are facing this unimaginable loss." Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen said. "Because measles was largely eliminated in the Commonwealth for more than three decades, people are not familiar with this disease and don't fully understand the potential severity of the illness."

Stronger call for vaccination from state officials

What they're saying:

The MMR vaccine is given in two doses and boosts a person’s immune system, providing 97% lifetime protection against measles, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

"As a physician, I want to make sure that people understand that the MMR vaccine is safe and provides the best protection we have against measles," Dr. Bogen said.z

What's next:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health will not release more details about the individuals or their families, citing privacy concerns as a core responsibility. The department continues to advise Pennsylvanians to check their vaccination status and contact a healthcare provider if they have symptoms or may have been exposed.