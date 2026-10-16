Plymouth Township data center plan draws neighbor concerns over noise, emissions

The Brief Plymouth Township residents are protesting a proposed two million square foot data center at 900 Conshohocken Road. Community members questioned developer promises and voiced concerns about emissions, noise, and children’s safety at a zoning board hearing on Monday. Public comment on the project will happen at a separate meeting held at a larger venue, according to township officials.



Plymouth Township residents gathered Monday for a zoning board hearing about a proposed two million square foot data center at the former steel plant site on Conshohocken Road.

The developer needs a special exception because current township code does not permit data centers outright.

Concerns raised by neighbors about emissions and quality of life

What we know:

The proposed data center from developer Brian O’Neill is not currently allowed under township code, so a special exception is required.

Residents from streets near the site, including Old Elm Street and Fulton Street, displayed signs expressing opposition to the project.

Amber Finch voiced concerns about the impact of the gas turbines on neighborhood children. "Where that stop sign is, that's actually where our kids wait for the bus. The school bus. The turbine will be less than 300 feet of the site. But the gas turbines aren't going to be that far away. The playground that my kids and the neighborhood kids play at is right here. So they'll be directly affected by this," said Finch.

What they're saying:

"Where that stop sign is, that's actually where our kids wait for the bus. The school bus. The turbine will be less than 300 feet of the site. But the gas turbines aren't going to be that far away. The playground that my kids and the neighborhood kids play at is right here. So they'll be directly affected by this," said resident Amber Finch.

Other neighbors expressed concerns about emissions, noise, and vibration from both diesel and gas-powered generators.

Residents also questioned whether the developer would follow through on commitments if the plan is approved.

"Is he really going to keep any commitments that he's promising the board once he gets approval if he does," said Roger Finch.

"This is a problem all over the country and nobody has said this has been the best thing ever for my community," Amber Finch added.

Zoning board process and next steps for opposition

Timeline:

At Monday's special meeting, the board ran the hearing like a court proceeding. The developer presented evidence and testimony. People who feel they will be directly affected could apply for party standing, which allows formal participation and the right to appeal the board’s decision to a court.

Some residents and local business owners were granted or denied party status by the board.

What's next:

It was decided that public comment would not be part of Monday’s meeting. Township officials said public comment will be held at a later date at a bigger venue to handle high interest in the data center proposal.

Residents said they will continue to follow the process through to its conclusion.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when the public comment session will be held or when the zoning board will make a final decision on the data center proposal.