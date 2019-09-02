Police arrest man found sleeping in car with over 390 bags of heroin, fentanyl

article

Police in Upper Darby are issuing a reminder to those involved in drug-related activities following a recent arrest.

Tyson Dinh, 27, was arrested after police found him asleep in a car full of drugs.

Officer Sides, a 23-year veteran on the force, was patroling when he came across Dinh's vehicle.

A search of the vehicle yielded 13 bags of crystal meth and over 390 bags of heroin/fentanyl, according to officials.

In a Facebook post, officials wrote "‪Also, don’t deal drugs in UD. You will be caught.‬"